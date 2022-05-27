Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Verano has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

