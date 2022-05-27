Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.57. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86.

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 103,877 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

