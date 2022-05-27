FY2023 EPS Estimates for Primo Water Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 10.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 459,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 130.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Primo Water by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

