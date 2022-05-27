Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

ORCL stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

