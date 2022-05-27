Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

