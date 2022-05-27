FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

