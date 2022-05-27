Taglich Brothers Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Industries Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

AIRI stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

