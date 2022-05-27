RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday.

RS1 opened at GBX 924 ($11.63) on Wednesday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

In related news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,666.29).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

