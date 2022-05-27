Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Shares of LON RESI opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.78. The company has a market cap of £186.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

