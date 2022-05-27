DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.42) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46.
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
