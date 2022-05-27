DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

