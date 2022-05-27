Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

TW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.40).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 131.15 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.33.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,621.37). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($98,082.90). Insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615 over the last quarter.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.