Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 88.7%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.00%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

