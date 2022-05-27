Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 84.3%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

