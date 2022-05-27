Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 84.3%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.90.
Adler Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adler Group (ADPPF)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.