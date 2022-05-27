AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 1,698.7% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

