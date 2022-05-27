Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37.
Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athena Gold (AHNR)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.