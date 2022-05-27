Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

