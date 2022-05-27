Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

