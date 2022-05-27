adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

ADDYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($218.09) to €193.00 ($205.32) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

