Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 1,620.0% in May

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 1,620.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.02) to €6.80 ($7.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.47) to €3.80 ($4.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

