Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 98.6%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AFLYY stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

