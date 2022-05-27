JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Neutral

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

