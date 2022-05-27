JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Neutral

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Lenovo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.