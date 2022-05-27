Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $291,320 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

