Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.