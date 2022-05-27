HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €59.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €53.90 ($57.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.58. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a fifty-two week high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.