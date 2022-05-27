Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $32.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

