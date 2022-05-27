Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.00

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.00 and traded as low as $92.33. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 8,028,126 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,132,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,190,000 after buying an additional 475,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

