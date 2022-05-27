Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.43.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U)
Read More
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.