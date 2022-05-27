Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.96

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.96 and traded as low as C$6.82. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 5,770 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$89.19 million and a PE ratio of 55.48.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)
