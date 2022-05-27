Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.96

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.96 and traded as low as C$6.82. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 5,770 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$89.19 million and a PE ratio of 55.48.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.