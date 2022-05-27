e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.27

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.27 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.24). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 163,393 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £99.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.27.

About e-therapeutics (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

