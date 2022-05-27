Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.21

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.21 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 637.47 ($8.02). Instem shares last traded at GBX 682.50 ($8.59), with a volume of 10,580 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £154.77 million and a PE ratio of 92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 706.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.21.

Get Instem alerts:

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.