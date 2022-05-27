Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.21

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.21 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 637.47 ($8.02). Instem shares last traded at GBX 682.50 ($8.59), with a volume of 10,580 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £154.77 million and a PE ratio of 92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 706.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.21.
About Instem (LON:INS)
