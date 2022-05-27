IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.05

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $19.62. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 1,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IROQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IF Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.