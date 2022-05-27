Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 229,000 shares traded.

About Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC)

Lavras Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that covers approximately 190 square kilometers and comprises approximately 23 prospects.

