Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $385.04

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.04 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.46). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.43), with a volume of 1,676,152 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 476.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.04. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,918.99).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

