Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

