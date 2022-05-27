Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,753,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.74 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Get Adyen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,351.06) to €2,800.00 ($2,978.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.