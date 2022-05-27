ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Get ADF Group alerts:

About ADF Group (Get Rating)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.