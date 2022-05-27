Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.56

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.56 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 120.67 ($1.52). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.50), with a volume of 347,071 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In related news, insider Helen Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,338.37). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($25,320.42).

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

