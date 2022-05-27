Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.43

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 431.43 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 505.60 ($6.36). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 487.60 ($6.14), with a volume of 1,432,979 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 479.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 431.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,579,911.21).

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

