Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $16.33 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

