Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.16

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.16 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.51). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40), with a volume of 19,908 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.16.

In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925 ($18,780.67). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,954.20). Insiders have acquired 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,900 in the last quarter.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

