China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.86

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$4.05. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 15,405 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.