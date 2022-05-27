ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.36) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.09) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

