Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.16

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.16 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.51). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40), with a volume of 19,908 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. The stock has a market cap of £211.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.16.
Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
