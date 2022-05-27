Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) to Hold

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOND. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonder presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.05.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 2.16 on Wednesday. Sonder has a 12-month low of 1.67 and a 12-month high of 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.79.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,094,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

