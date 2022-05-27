Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) to “Hold”

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

SONX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,177.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

