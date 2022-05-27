Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

NYSE SMAR opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,841,000 after buying an additional 203,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

