Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

SLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

SLN opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,669,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,742,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

