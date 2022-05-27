Comparing Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) and Its Rivals

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Southern States Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southern States Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southern States Bancshares Competitors 2296 9840 7793 578 2.32

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million $18.57 million 11.39 Southern States Bancshares Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.51

Southern States Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 25.80% 10.17% 1.02% Southern States Bancshares Competitors 28.56% 12.44% 1.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares rivals beat Southern States Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

