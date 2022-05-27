SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKYT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,203 shares of company stock valued at $321,457 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,968,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,753 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 867,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

