Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
Several other research firms have also commented on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.
Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.