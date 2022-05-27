Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

