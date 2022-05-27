Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

NASDAQ COST opened at $464.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.41.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

